VP C P Radhakrishnan lauds Jainism for ahimsa, promoting vegetarianism

NEW DELHI: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan attended the ceremonial conclusion of 180-day fast of Jain monk Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhavan on Saturday and spoke about the contribution made by Jainism to the philosophy of non-violence and the Tamil culture. Acharya Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj is a revered Jain monk, who is known for observing strict spiritual discipline and long-term ascetic practices. The ceremony, known as the Mahaparna, marked the end of the fast— called Upvas Parna in the Jain tradition.

The monk had undertaken the fast for the eighth time, reflecting his devotion, discipline, and commitment to spreading the principles of Jainism and moral values.

The Vice President highlighted the profound contributions of Jainism, one of the world’s oldest religions, to the Indian ways of life and thinking. He said that its teachings rest on four pillars of ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and anekantavada (the multiple approaches to truth), which have left a lasting impact on the world. He noted that Mahatma Gandhi was driven by the idea of ahimsa during India’s freedom struggle and it continues to inspire global peace movements.

The Vice President extolled Jainism for its stress on vegetarianism, compassion toward animals, and sustainable living, which, he said, have become the cornerstone of environmental responsibility globally.

Recalling his personal journey, Radhakrishnan said that he adopted vegetarianism 25 years ago after visiting Kashi, observing that it cultivates humility, maturity, and love for all beings.

He lauded the government’s efforts, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to confer classical language’ status to Prakrit and preserve Jain manuscripts through initiatives such as the Gyan Bharatham Mission.