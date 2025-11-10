187 new Ayushman Mandirs to start by next month, 168 functional now: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has informed that 168 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are currently operational across the national capital, while 187 more centres are proposed to be inaugurated by December this year.

She said, “Under this initiative, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being established across Delhi to provide residents with primary and essential healthcare near their homes. The campaign, based on the principle of ‘Time to Care,’ aligns with the goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The Delhi Government will no longer run health centres from rented premises, as adequate government-owned spaces are available for these Mandirs.”

The Chief Minister added that these centres are being developed under the Ayushman Bharat programme, through which sub-health centres, primary health centres, and urban primary health centres are being upgraded into comprehensive primary health facilities. The focus is to treat common ailments, ensure timely referrals, and deliver standardised, respectful, and high-quality healthcare tailored to local community needs.

She said that unlike the earlier mohalla clinics, which offered limited services due to poor infrastructure, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are equipped with advanced facilities and modern infrastructure to provide broader and more effective healthcare.

These centres offer a wide range of services, including OPD consultations, free medicines, diagnostic tests, maternal and child health care, adolescent and elderly care, mental health support, dental services, and emergency medical assistance.