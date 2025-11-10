Amid dissent, AAP announces 12 candidates for MCD bypolls

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced its candidates for the November 30 bypolls to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a day before the nomination deadline.

AAP’s Ram Swaroop Kanojia will contest from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named the candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh B. Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan.

Reacting to the announcement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that AAP had nominated Keshav Chauhan—a man—for the Dichao Kalan (women’s reserved) seat, calling it “shocking.” He added that AAP’s decision to field Geeta Rawat, a former councillor previously arrested for bribery, from Vinod Nagar “has left Delhiites stunned.”