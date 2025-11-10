At least 10 dead, many injured after explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort; city on high alert

At least 10 people have been killed and many more injured in an explosion in a moving Maruti Eeco van near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station around 6:30 pm on Monday.

Following the blast, three other vehicles also caught fire, officials said.

Thirty victims were brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Of them, 10 have been declared dead and a few others remain in critical condition.

The city has been placed on high alert, with the Ministry of Home Affairs closely monitoring the situation. Police in neighbouring states and major cities, including Mumbai, have also been put on alert.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, along with teams from the Special Cell, Fire Department, and Forensic Unit, as well as ambulances, are present at the scene. DIG CRPF Kishor Prasad has also reached the spot.

A special corridor has been created by the Delhi Police for ambulances arriving at LMJP Hospital.

According to media reports, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) are expected to reach the scene soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau chief and took stock of the situation.

The Delhi Police has restricted the entry and exit to Gate No. 1 of the metro station. However, Metro services are running normally throughout the network.

According to Delhi's fire department, they received a call about the explosion at 6.55 pm, following which seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

"A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage,” the Delhi fire department (DFS) said in a statement.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Traders’ Welfare Association, said he was present at a nearby market when the explosion occurred. “It was massive, it didn’t seem like just a cylinder blast. The entire market was in shock,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vineet Seth, a shop owner from Dariba Kalan, recalled, “It felt like a mini earthquake. We could hear the blast so clearly followed by screams and complete chaos. We shut most of our shops and left as soon as we could.”