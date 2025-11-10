At least 13 dead, 17 injured after explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort; city on high alert

At least 13 people have been killed and 17 injured in an explosion in a slow moving vehicle at a signal near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station around 6:50 pm on Monday.

Following the blast, half a dozen other vehicles also caught fire, officials said.

Locals immediately called the police and fire services. Police reached the spot within a few minutes. Several fire tenders also rushed to the spot and doused the flames, while teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Forensic Department and Delhi Police cordoned off the area.

Thirty victims were brought to the LNJP Hospital. Of them, 13 have been declared dead and many of the others remain in critical condition.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his first reaction to the blast said that all angles are being probed. He also visited victims at the hospital.

The Home Minister said, “This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.”

He added, “Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.”

Informing that orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras, Shah said, “I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. They are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options would be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public.”

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Shah following the explosion. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," posted PM Modi on X.