BJP confident of one-sided win in Delhi, banks on women power

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday evening released a list of 12 candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls scheduled for November 30, 2025.

The party has given tickets to Jaipal Singh Daral from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, and Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B ward. Rekha Rani will contest from Dichaon Kalan, Chandrakanta Shiwani from Naraina, Rohini Raj from Dakshinpuri, Shubhrajeet Gautam from Sangam Vihar, Anjum Mandal from Greater Kailash, and Sarla Chaudhary from Vinod Nagar ward.

According to party sources, tickets were distributed keeping women’s representation in mind, as eight women candidates have been fielded. Sachdeva said the candidates were chosen after thorough discussions. “We have ensured that selections are based on merit and winnability criteria. On the basis of our work at the Centre, state, and MCD, the party will win with a one-sided wave,” he said.