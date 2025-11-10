By the book

On the first floor of South Point Mall in Gurugram, is Chapter 101, a quietly resplendent refuge for lovers of rare, classic and hard-to-find titles. Warm teak wood, dark polished panels, heavy shelving, the hush of a stately country house library – this bookstore was founded in 2017 by Raju Singh, a man who seems to set a value on bygone eras, has a taste for jazz, and the comforting smell of old paper meeting fine wood.

The carefully-curated titles look beyond the bestsellers; rich leather­-bound tomes are interspersed with elegant hardbacks; memoirs by Gustave Flaubert and Kingsley Amis rub shoulders with hardbound editions of Jane Austen and Charles Dickens. A customer, Ishita remarks, “I’ve never seen a bookstore like this — the classics collection alone made me stay for hours.”

On the walls hang posters of Bob Dylan and John Lennon with their original signatures. There are also posters of three heroes of civil rights movements -- Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr, their presence, a reminder that this is not simply a retail space but an environment for deeper reflection and discovery.