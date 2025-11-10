Delhi

Man shoots himself dead at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar; police probe underway

Police said the identity of the man is yet not known. Exact circumstances under which he killed himself are being verified.
Upon information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying dead in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury.
Upon information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying dead in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly shot himself dead at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, upon information, a team rushed to the spot and found the man, who is yet to be identified, lying dead in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury.

The body was shifted to a hospital, and the area has been cordoned off.

Police said the exact circumstances under which the man killed himself are being verified, and further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com