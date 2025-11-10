Man shoots himself dead at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar; police probe underway

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly shot himself dead at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, upon information, a team rushed to the spot and found the man, who is yet to be identified, lying dead in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury.

The body was shifted to a hospital, and the area has been cordoned off.

Police said the exact circumstances under which the man killed himself are being verified, and further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)