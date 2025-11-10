Solutions for pollution that flop every year in Delhi

The national capital is undergoing an annual, almost ritualistic, set of motions built around facing and outraging about pollution. A climate condition that begins to assert itself around Diwali and lasts till peak winters gets the political class and the commentariat agitated: the politician across the party divides feel it is their chance to be counted with the voter, while the commentariat is moved by the sight of a beloved city slowly falling into a dark abyss of smog.

Across party lines—the National Capital Territory of Delhi has seen governments of all possible political formations ever since the Supreme Court shook the city transport system by banning diesel buses and forcing it on CNG fuel in 1998—the political class seems to be more moved by the optics of action, be it as the government or as the opposition, than by grounded acts policy innovation and effective enforcement.

However, the commentariat and the media have asserted constant pressure on the decision-makers to elicit measures to combat pollution that look good on paper, even if they fall short on the ground. The courts as oversight bodies have also played their part and arm-twisted the political class into action.

Despite this dynamics and the global discourse on climate change putting ever more pressure on the government of the day, the fate of Delhi has not changed.

All solutions devised by the governments—both at the Centre and in the city—and creation of multi-agency regulatory bodies fall short of meeting expectations of Delhiites. As one begins to explore the reasons for these measures failing to translate into meaningful, sustained improvement of the city air, a complicated, and somewhat confused, picture of a tangle of implementation gaps, structural growth, regional spill-in, and mis-prioritisation emerges.