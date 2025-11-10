The Ghost Trees of Delhi

Restoration efforts

Some efforts to restore are more grassroots. In Delhi-NCR, Think Good Foundation tries to bring memory back to wounded neighbourhoods. Led by Rajeev Kumar, they plant saplings where trees have been cut or moved. “Out group aim is to make sure every citizen plant at least one sapling and also revive the spirit of the neighbourhoods” he says. The group has planted 7,000–8,000 trees in the region and nearly 40,000 across India, partnering with 15 CSIR institutions for funding.

Their work is practical and emotional. They often collect residents’ stories of trees lost, sometimes archiving them online. A digital memory in place of a physical one.

Still, even when transplanted trees survive, they rarely return to full strength. Their roots may enter new soil, but their relationship with the land remains tentative. Some trees take years to rebuild root networks. In the meantime, they provide little shade and absorb less carbon. For a city battling heat and pollution, those years matter.

Neighbourhood wounds

Ask Delhiites what they remember of childhood and trees often feature prominently, the Ficus outside school, the Neem dropping fruit on their doorstep, the Jamun that provided shade after a long day in the sun . Trees add texture to neighbourhoods; they hold people in place. When they disappear, something subtle loosens. The city feels newer, but emptier.

“It’s strange,” says Anantmala, “but even now, when I walk past the empty patch, I still look up, expecting shade.”

Tree transplantation raises a larger question: what do we really want to save-the tree, or the idea of saving?

The science exists. The machinery exists. The intent, sometimes sincere, is visible. But without aftercare and community participation, transplantation becomes symbolic- easier than fighting to keep a tree where it belongs.

Delhi’s trees have long adjusted to development. Perhaps it is time the city adjusts to them. Until then, ghost trees will appear across NCR, growing uncertainly, while old stumps continue to hold memories. And in lanes like Saket, the summer sun falls a little too sharply, waiting for a canopy that will never return.