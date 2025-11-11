260 African nationals held for illegal stay under Operation Clean Sweep

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal stay of foreign nationals in the national capital, the Delhi Police has apprehended 260 foreign nationals, officials said on Monday.

The operation, “Clean Sweep,” was conducted on Sunday across the Dwarka, West, and Outer districts. Document verification and registration of cases are underway. Over 25 house owners have been identified, and cases are being registered against them under relevant legal provisions, officials added.

“To crack down on illegally staying foreign nationals and contain related unlawful activities, 31 teams comprising over 600 police personnel were deployed under the supervision of DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh, DCP West Darade Sharad Bhaskar, and DCP Outer Sachin Sharma,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Jatin Narwal.

“During the exercise, 183 foreigners from 10 African countries, including 48 women, were found living illegally and apprehended from various locations in the western range. Of them, 160 were caught by Dwarka district, 14 by West, and nine by Outer district,” he said.