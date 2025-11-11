Amit Shah visits injured at LNJP Hospital

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lok Nayak Hospital around 9:24 pm on Monday to meet those injured in a blast near the Red Fort Metro Station earlier in the evening.

The entire area was cordoned off, and vehicular movement was halted on the carriageway in front of the hospital. A massive deployment of police personnel was seen in and around the premises during the Home Minister’s visit.

Police had barricaded the hospital gate, asking people—especially media persons—not to gather outside. Shah met the victims undergoing treatment and left the hospital around 10:10 pm, after which traffic movement resumed. Personnel were seen clearing the congestion in the area as police movement remained heavy.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Education Minister Ashish Sood, also visited Lok Nayak Hospital around 11:10 pm to enquire about the condition of the injured.

She held a meeting with doctors and police officials at the hospital.

Calling the incident “extremely distressing and alarming,” Gupta expressed her deepest sympathies to those affected.

“Visited LNJP Hospital and met with citizens injured in the accident, inquired about their condition, and wished them a speedy recovery. Instructed officials to ensure there are no shortcomings in treatment and that all necessary medical facilities are provided immediately and with complete promptness,” she added.

All possible aid for affected people: CM

All possible help is being ensured for the affected people, and teams from Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough probe into the incident, the Chief Minister said in a post on X. “I appeal to all Delhi residents to maintain calm,” she added.