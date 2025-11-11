BJP, AAP & Congress candidates file nominations for Nov 30 MCD bypolls

NEW DELHI: Candidates from the BJP, AAP and Congress filed their nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls on the final day of the process, expressing confidence of victory in the November 30 elections.
Delhi BJP announced that candidates named by state party president Virendra Sachdeva submitted their papers amid enthusiasm from senior leaders and party workers. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that campaigning would begin from Tuesday.
From Chandni Chowk Ward, former councillor Suman Kumar Gupta filed his nomination, while Sunil Sharma did so from Chandni Mahal. In the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP candidates Anita Jain (Shalimar Bagh-B) and Veena Asija (Ashok Vihar) also filed nominations.
Other BJP candidates include Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash), Manisha Sahravat (Dwarka-B), Rekha Rani (Dhichkaun Kalan), Chandrakanta Shivani (Narayana), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Shubhrajit Gautam (Sangam Vihar Extension) and Jaipal Singh Daral (Mundka).
AAP candidates, led by Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, also filed their papers. Bharadwaj said the party had fielded only dedicated workers. Among AAP nominees are Babita Ahlawat (Shalimar Bagh), Muddasir Usman Qureshi (Chandni Mahal), Eeshna Gupta (Greater Kailash), Rajbala Sehrawat (Dwarka-B), and Rajan Arora (Naraina). Arora and Anuj Sharma (Sangam Vihar-A) expressed gratitude to party leadership after filing their nominations.
All 12 Congress candidates also filed nominations. DPCC president Devender Yadav accused both BJP and AAP of betraying Delhiites, urging voters to “show the mirror” to both parties. He claimed the people were disillusioned with the BJP’s “inept” government and AAP’s “corruption.”
Of the 12 wards going to polls, the BJP earlier held nine and AAP three.