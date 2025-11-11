BJP, AAP & Congress candidates file nominations for Nov 30 MCD bypolls

NEW DELHI: Candidates from the BJP, AAP and Congress filed their nominations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls on the final day of the process, expressing confidence of victory in the November 30 elections.

Delhi BJP announced that candidates named by state party president Virendra Sachdeva submitted their papers amid enthusiasm from senior leaders and party workers. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that campaigning would begin from Tuesday.

From Chandni Chowk Ward, former councillor Suman Kumar Gupta filed his nomination, while Sunil Sharma did so from Chandni Mahal. In the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP candidates Anita Jain (Shalimar Bagh-B) and Veena Asija (Ashok Vihar) also filed nominations.