Court defers order in Lalu’s land-for-job case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court deferred the pronouncement of its order to December 4 on the framing of charges in the alleged land-for-job scam involving RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne was hearing the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Lalu Yadav and several accused persons. The court is expected to decide on December 4 whether there is sufficient evidence to frame charges.

The CBI has filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and others in connection with the alleged scam.

According to the prosecution, appointments in the Group-D category of the Railways’ West Central Zone, Jabalpur, were made between 2004 and 2009 — when Lalu was railway minister — in exchange for land parcels transferred to his family or associates.

The court had earlier reserved its order after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.