Delhi blast: Shah asks agencies to hunt down culprits, eliminate sleeper cells of banned terror outfits

NEW DELHI: A day after a car blast near Red Fort in New Delhi claimed at least 12 lives and left several injured, the Union Government has directed security agencies to tackle terror modules active across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held back-to-back two high level security review meetings with top brass of investigative and intelligence agencies, and took stock of the progress made in investigation. Shah was also briefed on searches being conducted by various state police forces.

The Home Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest.

In a statement issued after concluding the review meetings, Shah said, “Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with senior officials and instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies.”

The meetings were held at his residence here, which was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General (DG) Sadanand Vasant Date, as Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat joined virtually.