Delhi-NCR placed under GRAP Stage III as air quality plunges to 'severe' with AQI at 425; schools switch to hybrid mode

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday imposed Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after the region’s air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category.
The decision came as Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) surged from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The sharp rise was attributed to calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable weather conditions that prevented pollutants from dispersing.
Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 421 at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Multiple locations in the city reported pollution levels well above the 400-mark, with Bawana registering 462, Alipur 442, RK Puram 446, and Patparganj 438.
Chandni Chowk recorded 416, Anand Vihar 412, and Sonia Vihar 433, reflecting widespread deterioration in air quality across the capital.
In a statement, CAQM confirmed that its sub-committee had invoked Stage III measures “with immediate effect” across the National Capital Region to prevent further deterioration. These curbs add to the restrictions already in force under Stages I and II.
Under Stage III, non-essential construction and demolition activities are banned across Delhi-NCR. This includes the closure of all stone crushers and mining operations.
Vehicular restrictions have also been tightened, with the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers prohibited in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts.
Persons with disabilities are exempt from this curb. In addition, schools are required to shift classes up to Class 5 to a hybrid learning mode, giving students and parents the option to move to online learning where available.
Apart from these fresh restrictions, agencies have been directed to intensify mechanical road cleaning and dust suppression measures through water sprinkling.
Industries running on unapproved fuels must halt operations, while essential infrastructure projects related to roads, railways, and airports continue to be exempt.