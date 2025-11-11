Delhi Police receives 75 surveillance drones to boost tech-based policing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has received 75 surveillance drones from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), including one large, 15 medium, and 59 small drones, officials said on Monday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Delhi Police and IGDTUW in the presence of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said the drones will be deployed across all 15 police districts and specialised units such as the Crime Branch, Traffic, Railways, and Metro. They will be used for surveillance, crime scene documentation, disaster response, crowd control, and traffic monitoring, particularly during festivals and in crowded areas.