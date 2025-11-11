Delhi Police receives 75 surveillance drones to boost tech-based policing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has received 75 surveillance drones from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), including one large, 15 medium, and 59 small drones, officials said on Monday.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Delhi Police and IGDTUW in the presence of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said the drones will be deployed across all 15 police districts and specialised units such as the Crime Branch, Traffic, Railways, and Metro. They will be used for surveillance, crime scene documentation, disaster response, crowd control, and traffic monitoring, particularly during festivals and in crowded areas.
“Under the “Netra-Netrutva-Naari” initiative — meaning vision, leadership, and women — 108 women police personnel have been trained by IGDTUW to operate and manage the drones, highlighting women’s role in technology-driven policing,”Kumar said.
Over the years, Delhi Police has been modernising its systems by adopting AI-powered facial recognition, the Safe City Project, Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), and smart e-beat platforms. It has also launched women’s safety apps like Tatpar and Himmat Plus, and signed MoUs with leading institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIIT Delhi, NLU, RRU, and NFSU to strengthen its technological capabilities.
Kumar said the drones were handed over on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and were developed by IGDTUW students with vendor support.