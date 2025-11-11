Horrors of past

Delhi has experienced numerous bombings in crowded areas over the years, each incident etching deep scars
May 1996: Bomb blast on 21 May 1996 killed 13 and injured 39
6 members of Jammu Kashmir Islamic (Liberation) Front convicted
Bomb was reportedly placed in a vehicle (a stolen car) parked in the market
Oct-Dec 1997: Series of blasts in Punjabi Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Rani Bagh, Kingsway Camp, Karol Bagh & Sadar Bazaar
Explosions claimed several lives and many injured
Attack attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba
May 2005: Two bomb blasts at Liberty Cinema & Satyam Cinema during screening of ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’
1 killed & 60 injured in twin explosions
Several linked to Babbar Khalsa International were arrested
Oct 2005: Series of blasts in crowded markets of Paharganj, Sarojini Nagar and Govindpuri
62 people were killed and 210 others were injured just two days before Diwali
Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attacks
Apr 2006: Two blasts took place after Friday afternoon prayers
One seriously injured and 8 others sustained minor injuries
There were around 1000 people in the mosque at the time of blast
Sep 2008: Five blasts in Connaught Place, Greater Kailash-I, Karol Bagh & Mehrauli
20 killed and 100 others injured
Four bombs were also defused at India Gate and Parliament Street
Sep 2011: 15 killed and 79 others injured
Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami claimed responsibility for the attack
Previously, a low-intensity blast also occurred at the HC on May 25 with no reported casualties