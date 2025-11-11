Horrors of past

Bomb was reportedly placed in a vehicle (a stolen car) parked in the market

May 1996: Bomb blast on 21 May 1996 killed 13 and injured 39

Explosions claimed several lives and many injured

Oct-Dec 1997: Series of blasts in Punjabi Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Rani Bagh, Kingsway Camp, Karol Bagh & Sadar Bazaar

May 2005: Two bomb blasts at Liberty Cinema & Satyam Cinema during screening of ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’

1 killed & 60 injured in twin explosions

Several linked to Babbar Khalsa International were arrested