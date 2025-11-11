Delhi

Horrors of past

Red fort area, adjoining business hubs shut shop, but will stay open today Shoppers became victims, ordinary people turned heroes
Horrors of past
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

Delhi has experienced numerous bombings in crowded areas over the years, each incident etching deep scars

  1. May 1996: Bomb blast on 21 May 1996 killed 13 and injured 39

    6 members of Jammu Kashmir Islamic (Liberation) Front convicted

    Bomb was reportedly placed in a vehicle (a stolen car) parked in the market

  2. Oct-Dec 1997: Series of blasts in Punjabi Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Rani Bagh, Kingsway Camp, Karol Bagh & Sadar Bazaar

    Explosions claimed several lives and many injured

    Attack attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba

  3. May 2005: Two bomb blasts at Liberty Cinema & Satyam Cinema during screening of ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’

    1 killed & 60 injured in twin explosions

    Several linked to Babbar Khalsa International were arrested

  4. Oct 2005: Series of blasts in crowded markets of Paharganj, Sarojini Nagar and Govindpuri

    62 people were killed and 210 others were injured just two days before Diwali

    Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attacks

  5. Apr 2006: Two blasts took place after Friday afternoon prayers

    One seriously injured and 8 others sustained minor injuries

    There were around 1000 people in the mosque at the time of blast

  6. Sep 2008: Five blasts in Connaught Place, Greater Kailash-I, Karol Bagh & Mehrauli

    20 killed and 100 others injured

    Four bombs were also defused at India Gate and Parliament Street

  7. Sep 2011: 15 killed and 79 others injured

    Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami claimed responsibility for the attack

    Previously, a low-intensity blast also occurred at the HC on May 25 with no reported casualties

Red Fort blast

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com