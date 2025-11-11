‘I pulled out four from car, two from road’, shopper turns good samaritan

NEW DELHI: Eyewitnesses of the explosion described scenes of “complete chaos” as multiple vehicles caught fire and passersby rushed to help victims before emergency teams arrived.The blast occurred outside Gate No 1 of the Metro station around the busy evening hour, when the area was crowded with shoppers and commuters.

Dharmendra, who had come to the area for shopping, was standing a few metres from where the explosion took place. “It is difficult to guess how many bodies there were,” he said. “I pulled out four people from inside a car and picked up two more from the road. Nobody was left alive in the car in which the blast occurred.”

Another witness, Mohsin, said the explosion was “of enormous magnitude. “I have never witnessed anything like that. Multiple vehicles were blown away. I saw around 40 to 50 people being taken into ambulances. Before the authorities arrived, some of us, along with a few police constables, started helping the injured. People were carried in e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws. The car was completely destroyed, and another vehicle nearby caught fire,” he recounted.