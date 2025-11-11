Jaya Bachchan’s personality rights protected by HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday came to the aid of actor and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan, granting her interim protection against unauthorised commercial exploitation of her name, image and persona across online platforms.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora issued injunctions restraining various websites, social media handles and e-commerce platforms from selling products or creating content that infringes on Bachchan’s personality rights.

Bachchan had moved the court alleging rampant misuse of her identity by several individuals and entities for monetary gain, including the sale of merchandise bearing her photographs and AI-generated videos replicating her likeness.