Old Delhi went into shock on busy shopping evening

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s otherwise bustling heart Chandni Chowk was gripped with panic and disbelief on Monday evening after a blast ripped through the Red Fort area, leaving residents and shopkeepers stunned, even as the blast shock was felt till approximately three kilometres away.

The explosion was so severe that it smashed the glass panels of Gate No 1 at the Red Fort Metro station.

Residents in nearby Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, and even ITO areas said that they felt tremors and heard a deafening roar that shook buildings and rattled windows. “It felt like a massive cracker going off. The sound was so strong that we felt as if something had fallen on our building,” said a resident of Urdu Bazar near Jama Masjid.

Another resident Saeed described, “It felt like the earth caved in for two seconds. The noise was so sharp, it hurt our ears.”

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Traders’ Welfare Association of Chandni Chowk, said that his secretary was present in the market when the explosion occurred. “It was massive. It did not sound like a cylinder blast. The market was shut early, as there was chaos outside, especially near the Chandni Chowk Metro station. The entry and exit points of the Red Fort Metro station at gates number 1 and 4 were restricted by then, and everyone inside the market was seen rushing towards the Chandni Chowk Metro station.”