Red Fort blast: Delhi Police files FIR under UAPA, Explosive Act

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Act in connection with the explosion which took place in a car near Red Fort, killing at least 12 people and injuring several.

According to the police, raids are being conducted in several areas. Security has already been intensified across the national capital, and strict vigil is being maintained at the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals.

DCP North Raja Banthia said the evidence are being taken from the spot for the investigation.

“A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosive Act, and BNS has been registered at Kotwali police station. The FSL, Delhi Police, NSG and other specialised teams are present at the spot, who are examining the spot as well as nearby areas. The evidence for the investigation are being taken. There are some parts in the car in which the explosion took place, and let us see how it connects, Banthia said.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that the white I20 car was present at a nearby parking for around three hours before the incident took place, police sources said, adding that the nearby CCTV cameras are also being examined.

Hotels and guest houses in Daryaganj and Paharganj areas have also been checked, and their staff have been questioned.