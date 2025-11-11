Restoration Era

We recently got to experience the new Wellness Club at Shangri-La Eros in New Delhi, a calm escapade in the middle of a bustling city. Spread across 27,000 square feet, the space is a retreat for the mind, body, and soul — from a gym with the latest equipment to a peaceful spa, salon, and a 100-feet outdoor pool. There’s also a hydrothermal zone with saunas, steam, and cold plunge pools that help you unwind. With clean air systems and a plastic-free approach, the Wellness Club combines comfort with care for the environment.

After heading to the spa, we tried facial treatments designed to suit different skin needs. The therapists use products from Phytomer, a sustainable brand that relies on organic sea-based ingredients to refresh and nourish the skin. Omorfee adds another layer of care with treatments that target dryness, aging, and pigmentation. Up next was Cosderma’s gentle, noninvasive facials that use a mix of natural and advanced ingredients for instant results. The treatment not only relaxed the face muscles but also leaves the skin feeling deeply restored and glowing.