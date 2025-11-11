Restoration Era

We recently got to experience the new Wellness Club at Shangri-La Eros in New Delhi, a calm escapade in the middle of a bustling city. Spread across 27,000 square feet, the space is a retreat for the mind, body, and soul — from a gym with the latest equipment to a peaceful spa, salon, and a 100-feet outdoor pool. There’s also a hydrothermal zone with saunas, steam, and cold plunge pools that help you unwind. With clean air systems and a plastic-free approach, the Wellness Club combines comfort with care for the environment.
After heading to the spa, we tried facial treatments designed to suit different skin needs. The therapists use products from Phytomer, a sustainable brand that relies on organic sea-based ingredients to refresh and nourish the skin. Omorfee adds another layer of care with treatments that target dryness, aging, and pigmentation. Up next was Cosderma’s gentle, noninvasive facials that use a mix of natural and advanced ingredients for instant results. The treatment not only relaxed the face muscles but also leaves the skin feeling deeply restored and glowing.
Healing and recovery
Our next stop was the Recovery Room, home to the club’s red light therapy setup — a treatment that’s been taking the beauty world by storm. Known for improving skin health by boosting collagen and reducing wrinkles, acne, and scars, it turns out the therapy also works wonders for inflammation, stress, and fatigue from the inside out.
You stand between two tall panels as warm, infrared light floods your body. But it isn’t a one-time miracle, the staff says. Like meditation or running, it’s about consistency. The light penetrates deep into the skin, encouraging collagen production, soothing soreness, and helping cells repair themselves.
The Recovery Room also features Normatec Compression Boots, loved by athletes and anyone dealing with muscle fatigue. Its rhythmic compression helps improve circulation and flush out soreness. We also tried the BMI Analysis machine, which uses mild electrical currents to measure fat, muscle, and hydration levels. You grip the sensors and stand perfectly still as it “reads” your body — it feels more like a science experiment than a gym gadget, but it’s fascinating to see your health turned into data.
Lift, breathe, recharge
No wellness centre is complete without a gym, and this one is divided into zones: free weights, Technogym cardio machines for precision training, and an outdoor gym that blends athletic workouts with endurance drills. There’s also a stretching zone, or the Revive Studio, designed for cooling down after workouts, complete with Pilates machines for gentle recovery. Here, we tried the body roller shaper for myofascial release — a roller massage that adjusts to your pressure.
After a workout, one can always stop by the hydrothermal zone — the club’s sensory retreat featuring a sauna, cold plunges, and a hot pool. The Himalayan salt sauna glows pink and warm with walls tiled with Himalayan salt, its subtly mineral air soothing even to breathe. The hydrothermal area is equipped with lockers open with waterproof wristbands, Dyson dryers line the vanity, and every amenity — from mist sprays to hairbrushes — is thoughtfully placed within reach.