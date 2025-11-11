Sports city planned in place of JLN Stadium: Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the capital, which recently installed new Mondo tracks reportedly costing around Rs 50 crore, is set for a massive transformation. According to sources in the sports ministry, the iconic stadium could soon make way for a sprawling “sports city.”
The stadium, which hosted the 1982 Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games, may be dismantled to pave the way for new structures across its 102-acre complex. During the 2010 CWG, the facility underwent extensive renovation worth Rs 950 crore.
“It is still an idea,” a ministry source said, suggesting that detailed discussions and planning are yet to take place. This is not the first time redevelopment plans have been proposed.
As reported by this newspaper in 2020, the sports ministry had considered a similar overhaul of the entire JLN Sports Complex, though it did not materialise. Reportedly inspired by the Sports City developed in Doha, the proposed project envisions world-class infrastructure to promote multiple sporting disciplines, including athletics. The Sports Minister, who recently visited Doha, is said to have drawn inspiration from its modern, integrated design.
At present, the JLN complex houses key offices such as the Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory. These, along with several other offices, would need to be relocated to facilitate redevelopment.
Besides state-of-the-art sports facilities, the proposed complex could feature commercial spaces and service apartments to make the project financially viable. The concept mirrors similar integrated sports hubs like the one in Ahmedabad, which accommodates facilities for cricket, athletics, tennis, and swimming. As part of the earlier 2020 plan, the sports ministry had floated a “Request for Proposal for Selection of Financial
Consultant and Transaction Adviser for redevelopment of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi through PPP mode.”
However, that plan was reportedly shelved after the valuation appeared too low for a prime property such as the JLN Stadium.