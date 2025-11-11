Sports city planned in place of JLN Stadium: Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the capital, which recently installed new Mondo tracks reportedly costing around Rs 50 crore, is set for a massive transformation. According to sources in the sports ministry, the iconic stadium could soon make way for a sprawling “sports city.”

The stadium, which hosted the 1982 Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games, may be dismantled to pave the way for new structures across its 102-acre complex. During the 2010 CWG, the facility underwent extensive renovation worth Rs 950 crore.

“It is still an idea,” a ministry source said, suggesting that detailed discussions and planning are yet to take place. This is not the first time redevelopment plans have been proposed.

As reported by this newspaper in 2020, the sports ministry had considered a similar overhaul of the entire JLN Sports Complex, though it did not materialise. Reportedly inspired by the Sports City developed in Doha, the proposed project envisions world-class infrastructure to promote multiple sporting disciplines, including athletics. The Sports Minister, who recently visited Doha, is said to have drawn inspiration from its modern, integrated design.