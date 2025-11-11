Delhi

Traffic restrictions issued after car blast near Delhi Red Fort

No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut on Tuesday until further notice is issued.
Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least nine people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident.
NEW DELHI: Following the car blast that killed nine people near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory regarding the restrictions and diversion on both carriageways and service roads on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg cut, officials said. 

No vehicles shall be allowed on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut on Tuesday. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 6 am until further notice is issued.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also stated that Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal.

