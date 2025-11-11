What taking off Mani Kaul's glasses mean for Mita Vasisht's first film as director

There is an interesting scene where life interrupts the actor’s music lessons with her teacher (played by Armaan Dehlvi). Were you also trying to show an aspect of Kaul’s style and belief that an actor is not a given – but produced through the journey of filmmaking, which is perhaps why Mani Kaul wanted you to learn painting, dance and music before the shooting of Siddheshwari began – something that you showed in the film?

The singing session being interrupted is again my fictionalising. I wanted to put across the idea that real life, if we look into it deeply, has a lot to offer.

As a young actress, who had just begun living in Bombay, I used to sometimes lean over my sixth floor balcony on days when I had no shoot and watch a slum below where many things would happen. And one of them was this fight between two women at a water tap. And it was a fantastic fight because they were, in a way, moving in circles, and it actually looked to me like a dance.... A lot of real things are woven in a fictional manner to allow the aesthetic principle to create the film.

What was the difference between working with other directors and Mani Kaul or Kumar Shahani?

The beauty about Mani and Kumar was that, for me especially, even their scripts were like metaphors that you had to decipher. You had to dive deep into yourself, into everything, your body, your mind, your skin, your literature.

And it makes a lot of difference if you have studied. And I had already done my MA in English before joining formal training in theatre. And all this helps you to be able to be really excited about the fact that Mani's and Kumar's scripts were not the usual scripts that demand ‘character building’, and storytelling. I think of their cinema as epic cinema quite like Ritwik Ghatak’s. There's a dialogue in my film where I say that acting in commercial films and Mani's films, maybe I would even add Kumar's films, is not very different from acting in commercial films. Because in commercial films, you have to make larger than life gestures. Whereas in Mani and Kumar’s films, you have to find the gesture from the largeness of life. You are already in a state of elevated consciousness when you're working with their scripts. To start with, you have to be there, reaching out for something much, much beyond the everyday, the ordinary.

But I've always strived, even for other directors that I've worked with, to give them and the film or the role that I'm doing more than what is asked for, more than what is on paper. And I think that I've succeeded with that in just about every work I've done for any director, you know, other than Kumar and Mani.