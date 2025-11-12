Agonising wait at hospital, say kin of victims

NEW DELHI: Families of victims injured in last evening’s blast have alleged non-cooperation from the staff and security personnel at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. They claimed that there are no proper facilities available for relatives waiting outside, forcing them to stay without food or shelter for long hours.
Several family members said they were made to wait for more than 15 to 20 hours with no assistance from hospital authorities or government representatives. Many also complained of being denied entry to meet their injured relatives and of the absence of basic amenities near the hospital.
Ujaifa, nephew of an injured victim, said they received no official communication regarding his uncle’s condition.
“We somehow came to know that my uncle was admitted here, but when we reached the hospital, the guards behaved rudely and did not allow us inside. There is no proper seating area, and all nearby shops are closed. We have been wandering here since then with no help from anyone,” he said.
Similarly, Shailendra Jaiswal, uncle of injured victim Shiva Jaiswal, said that no government official has contacted the family since the incident. “I came to know about the blast through social media and rushed to the site. Later, I found out Shiva was admitted here. I have been traveling back and forth from Kalkaji for basic needs. The least the government can do is make things easier for the victims’ families,” he said.
Ifthikhar, a friend of one of the deceased, said he and the deceased’s brother Nadeem had to wait several hours before receiving confirmation of the death. “There was no one at the blast site to assist the families, and even at the hospital, the staff was uncooperative. It’s a very difficult time for us,” he said. Idrish, a relative of another deceased victim, Jumman, also alleged poor support from hospital and mortuary staff.
“There should be minimum hardship for bereaved families during such a crisis,” he said.
Md Aarafin, a close relative of injured victim Shahnawaz, said the family had been waiting outside the hospital since Monday evening.
“We have been staying on the roadside for more than a day. Only Shahnawaz’s wife was allowed to meet him. There are no facilities here, and the staff is not cooperating. It’s especially difficult for women to stay here in such conditions,” she further said.