Agonising wait at hospital, say kin of victims

NEW DELHI: Families of victims injured in last evening’s blast have alleged non-cooperation from the staff and security personnel at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. They claimed that there are no proper facilities available for relatives waiting outside, forcing them to stay without food or shelter for long hours.

Several family members said they were made to wait for more than 15 to 20 hours with no assistance from hospital authorities or government representatives. Many also complained of being denied entry to meet their injured relatives and of the absence of basic amenities near the hospital.

Ujaifa, nephew of an injured victim, said they received no official communication regarding his uncle’s condition.

“We somehow came to know that my uncle was admitted here, but when we reached the hospital, the guards behaved rudely and did not allow us inside. There is no proper seating area, and all nearby shops are closed. We have been wandering here since then with no help from anyone,” he said.