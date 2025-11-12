Delhi blast: 'They won’t come back to tell their tales'

From daily wagers to young dreamers to sole breadwinners, this newspaper talks to families of seven victims of the Red Fort blast that changed their lives forever
Nauman Ansari
Nauman Ansari, 23, from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, was the main support for his family. After his elder brother Farman’s kidney failure, Nauman managed both medical expenses and household needs by running a cosmetics shop. His father, Imran, works as a tile mason, and the family includes his mother, brother, and four sisters. On Monday, Nauman came to Delhi and went to Sadar Bazaar and Kinari Bazaar with his cousin Aman to buy supplies. That was when the explosion occurred. Aman was severely injured, while Nauman lost his life. The family tried to call Aman, but a stranger answered the phone and gave them the news. They identified Nauman by his red shirt.
Pankaj Saini
Pankaj Saini, a 22-year-old cab driver from Samastipur, Bihar, was killed in the Red Fort blast. He lived in Ghevra, Kanjhawala, with his ailing father, Ram Balak, who suffers from asthma and heart disease. Pankaj took charge of the household after quitting studies after Class XII. He drove a WagonR cab to support his family and fund his brother’s education. On Monday, he had gone to Old Delhi Railway Station to drop off a passenger when the explosion destroyed his car. His body was later identified through vehicle’s registration number, leaving his family shattered and without their young provider.
Dinesh Kumar Mishra
Dinesh Kumar Mishra, 36, worked at a wedding card shop in Chawri Bazar and lived in Chandni Chowk with his brothers. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, he had moved to Delhi seeking a better future for his wife and three children. When news of the blast broke, his family tried to reach him, but his phone was off. Late that night, they were called to LNJP Hospital, where they found him among the victims. Dinesh was known as a devoted family man who worked tirelessly to educate his children and support his parents, siblings and wife.
Mohseen
Mohseen, an e-rickshaw puller in Chandni Chowk, died in the explosion while working near the site. His friend Ifthikhar, who also worked in the area, confirmed the news after finding Mohseen’s rickshaw at the scene. He was the only breadwinner for his wife and two children, earning a modest amount living ferrying passengers through the crowded lanes. His sudden death left his family without support. Ifthikhar, speaking through tears, said they collected his body for the last rites, mourning the loss of a hardworking man who spent his life ensuring his family’s survival through daily labour.
Jumman
Jumman, an e-rickshaw driver, was among those killed near the Red Fort. His uncle Mohammad Idris said the family grew worried when his rickshaw’s GPS stopped at the site of the explosion. They searched hospitals through the night and even filed a missing person’s report before police confirmed his death. His body was found mutilated beyond recognition. Jumman had been supporting his differently abled wife and three children, relying solely on his daily earnings. The family’s only source of income is now gone. Jumman’s quiet life ended abruptly.
Ashok Kumar and Lokesh Agarwal
The only crime of friends Ashok Kumar and Lokesh Agarwal was that the motorcycle they were riding was just behind the car that exploded. Lokesh had come to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to visit his injured mother-in-law and later met Ashok. They were on their way to lunch. Their journey ended moments later in the blast. Police traced Ashok’s family through his motorcycle registration. Both men were residents of Delhi, remembered as caring friends and devoted family members. Their families are simply unable to make sense of their deaths.