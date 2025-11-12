Delhi blast: 'They won’t come back to tell their tales'

From daily wagers to young dreamers to sole breadwinners, this newspaper talks to families of seven victims of the Red Fort blast that changed their lives forever

Nauman Ansari

Nauman Ansari, 23, from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, was the main support for his family. After his elder brother Farman’s kidney failure, Nauman managed both medical expenses and household needs by running a cosmetics shop. His father, Imran, works as a tile mason, and the family includes his mother, brother, and four sisters. On Monday, Nauman came to Delhi and went to Sadar Bazaar and Kinari Bazaar with his cousin Aman to buy supplies. That was when the explosion occurred. Aman was severely injured, while Nauman lost his life. The family tried to call Aman, but a stranger answered the phone and gave them the news. They identified Nauman by his red shirt.

Pankaj Saini

Pankaj Saini, a 22-year-old cab driver from Samastipur, Bihar, was killed in the Red Fort blast. He lived in Ghevra, Kanjhawala, with his ailing father, Ram Balak, who suffers from asthma and heart disease. Pankaj took charge of the household after quitting studies after Class XII. He drove a WagonR cab to support his family and fund his brother’s education. On Monday, he had gone to Old Delhi Railway Station to drop off a passenger when the explosion destroyed his car. His body was later identified through vehicle’s registration number, leaving his family shattered and without their young provider.