Delhi government set to release pending subsidies to EV owners from December onwards

NEW DELHI: After a delay of nearly two years, the Delhi government is set to begin releasing pending subsidy payments to more than 26,800 electric vehicle (EV) owners starting in December, officials told TNIE.

The Transport Department has been withholding nearly Rs 140 crore in dues owed to these beneficiaries despite the extension of the EV policy earlier this year.

Officials in the department said all formalities related to verification and documentation have now been completed, and the proposal is in its final stages of approval.

The move follows a Delhi High Court directive issued on September 3, instructing the government to take immediate steps to clear the pending subsidies. The court had observed that procedural hurdles could not be cited as an excuse for delaying payments to customers who had purchased EVs under the government’s incentive scheme. According to officials, the subsidies have been stalled since April 2024.