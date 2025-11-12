Delhi's air quality 'severe' for second day in a row

New Delhi’s air quality plunged into the 'severe' category for the second straight morning, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) registering an AQI of 414 at 9 am on Wednesday.

The day before, the index touched 423, marking the worst air quality of the season so far. According to CPCB classifications, an AQI between 401 and 500 falls under the 'severe' bracket, signifying dangerous levels for public health.

In response, the central government triggered Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), mobilising stricter anti-pollution measures across the capital.

Meanwhile, winter has tightened its grip on the city. The mercury dipped to a minimum of 10.4 °C on Wednesday, about 3.1 °C below the seasonal norm, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Daytime temperatures are expected to peak around 27 °C, with shallow fog likely to form under the cool, still conditions.

Since the festival of Diwali, New Delhi’s air has persistently hovered in the 'poor' to 'very poor categories, slipping into 'severe' more often than usual as winter-stranding and residual emissions reduce air-mixing.

(With inputs from PTI)