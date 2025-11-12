GRAP-III curbs imposed as air quality worsens

NEW DELHI: The national capital and its adjoining districts woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Tuesday as air quality plunged sharply into the “severe” category, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

“The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded at 362 on November 10, showed a sharp increasing trend and reached 425 at 9 am on November 11 owing to calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable meteorological conditions,” the CAQM said in a statement.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration in the region, the Sub-Committee has decided to invoke all actions under Stage-III of GRAP — ‘Severe’ Air Quality (Delhi AQI ranging between 401–450) — with immediate effect across the NCR,” it added.