Year after L-G Saxena's visit, Rangpuri Pahari woes persist

NEW DELHI: A year after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena pulled up officials over the “miserable” civic conditions in Rangpuri Pahari, residents of the South Delhi locality say nothing has changed on the ground.

Overflowing drains, heaps of garbage, erratic water supply, and power cuts continue to define daily life, while promises made by officials remain unfulfilled.

Saxena had visited the area last year and directed civic agencies to carry out a complete cleanup, repair roads, and restore basic amenities. But residents say the situation has only worsened. “No work has been done here for many, many years. A few months ago, they just cleaned the drains near the entry point. This used to be a lake,” said Shambhu, 58, pointing at a garbage-strewn plot. “Now it’s a dumpyard.”

Across the settlement, narrow lanes are lined with open drains overflowing with sewage. Several houses built over drains were recently demolished by authorities. However, locals allege that no steps were taken afterwards to clean or cover the channels, which remain clogged.

Basic amenities are scarce. Most homes depend on borewells for water, while a single tanker caters to the entire locality for drinking water. “People often fight to get their share,” said a resident. Power cuts are also frequent and can last for several hours.