1857 icon Jhalkari Bai Koli is city’s newest ‘eminent’ figure

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the inclusion of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli in its scheme for celebration of birth and death anniversary of eminent personalities.

The proposal was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. Under this scheme, notable figures such as Dr B R Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Kabir, Sant Gadge Maharaj and Sant Durbal Nath are already recognised. With the latest decision, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli’s name has now been added to the list.

Gupta said the scheme, implemented by the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, provides financial assistance for events marking the birth and death anniversaries of these personalities. Registered NGOs can receive grants of up to Rs 50,000 per event to organise such programmes. “Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli symbolises the indomitable courage and spirit of India’s freedom struggle. Her inclusion is a significant step to acknowledge her immense contribution to the nation,” the chief minister said.