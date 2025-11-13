Charges framed against SRS Group director in Rs 2,200 crore fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Gurugram Special PMLA court has framed charges against promoter-director Anil Jindal and others in the alleged Rs 2,200 crore SRS Group money laundering case.

During the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), it was found that funds were diverted through shell firms.

This development will now pave the way for the trial of the accused persons and entities, and for restoring the attached properties to legitimate claimants and homebuyers. The court has framed charges against Anil Jindal, promoter-director of SRS Group, and other persons involved, namely Vinod Jindal, Bishan Bansal, Rajesh Singla, Vinod Kumar Garg, Navneet Kwatra, Seema Narang, Dheeraj Gupta, and Devender Adhana. The companies involved include SRS Real Estate Limited, Horizon Global Limited, and SRS Finance Limited.

The ED initiated its investigation against the SRS Group on the basis of 81 FIRs registered at various police stations across Faridabad, Delhi, and the CBI. The group has been accused of cheating investors and banks to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore. The probe revealed that the accused persons and entities of the SRS Group lured investors to invest in the company with promises of high returns on their investments, and in various residential and commercial projects.