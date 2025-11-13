Delhi

Delhi blast: New CCTV footage of exact moment of explosion emerges

The footage, recorded by a traffic camera near Red Fort Metro Station Gate Number 1, shows the car moving slowly amid autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles before it suddenly bursts into flames.
Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (File Photo | Express)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A new CCTV footage, which captured the exact moment the white Hyundai i20 car exploded in the middle of heavy evening traffic near Delhi's Red Fort earlier this week, has emerged.

The footage, recorded by a traffic camera near Red Fort Metro Station Gate Number 1, shows the car moving slowly amid autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles before it suddenly bursts into flames.

Within seconds, the vehicle is engulfed by a huge red fireball, followed by a thick plume of smoke rising into the sky, sending nearby commuters running for safety.

The impact of the blast was so intense that several nearby vehicles were damaged. The area was immediately thrown into chaos as people scrambled to help the injured.

CCTV footage
Delhi blast

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com