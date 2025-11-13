Delhi High Court flags concern over shoe-hurling

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident of a lawyer hurling a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, observing that such acts “hurt not only members of the Bar but everybody.”

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said appropriate measures must be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The court was hearing a PIL seeking removal of videos of the shoe-hurling episode circulating on social media and requesting that the culprit’s identity be concealed to avoid publicity.

The Centre’s counsel, ASG Chetan Sharma, informed the court that the Supreme Court Bar Association has filed a related petition before the apex court. The bench asked the petitioner to seek intervention there to avoid duplication of proceedings and listed the matter for December 4.