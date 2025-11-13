L-G rejects appeal of two ex-MCD teachers, upholds dismissal & removal orders

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has rejected the appeals of two former MCD teachers and upheld the penalties imposed by the MCD Commissioner in separate cases of misconduct. The L-G denied any relief from the punishments of “removal from service” and “dismissal from service.”

In the first case, Naresh Kumar Meena, former teacher at the Municipal Corporation Primary School, Chuna Mandi, Karol Bagh, was found guilty of embezzling school funds during 2019–2020 while serving as school in-charge.

He withdrew Rs 6.16 lakh in cash from school accounts, despite a prohibition on cash withdrawals, failed to maintain proper records and forged another teacher’s signature on a utilization certificate.

Following an inquiry, the MCD Commissioner ordered his removal from service on June 4, this year. In the second case, BBR Patil, another ex-MCD teacher, was dismissed from service after being convicted in a theft case aboard the Dehradun Shatabdi Express in April 2017. The court convicted him under Sections 147 and 179 of the Indian Railways Act, and the MCD Commissioner imposed the penalty of dismissal on August 28, last year.

Rejecting their appeals, Saxena said teachers are expected to uphold honesty and moral standards. He added, “Such misconduct renders them unfit to serve, especially as primary teachers shaping young minds.”