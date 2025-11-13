Muslim voices condemn Delhi blast, seek swift justice

NEW DELHI: Several prominent Muslim leaders on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent blast near the Red Fort that left 12 dead and several injured, terming it “a heinous assault on the nation and its shared heritage.”

In a joint statement, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor and ex–Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najeeb Jung, industrialist Saeed Shervani, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Zameer Uddin Shah denounced the incident in the strongest terms.

“As Muslims, we categorically reject and denounce this inhuman and cowardly act,” the statement said, adding that Indian Muslims “stand united against all forms of terror and violence.”

The group also cautioned against linking such crimes to any religion or community. “These acts cannot and must not be associated with any faith or with our Kashmiri brethren, who have themselves suffered deeply and remain an inseparable part of the Indian family,” the signatories said.

They urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly and appealed to citizens to maintain peace.