NCRTC launches ‘Solar on Track’ at Duhai depot, a first in metro systems

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched its innovative ‘Solar on Track’ project at the Namo Bharat Depot in Duhai — the first such initiative in any Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) or metro network in India. The project marks a major step in integrating renewable energy solutions within transport infrastructure.
The pilot project, installed on the Pit Wheel Track at the Duhai Depot on Wednesday features 28 high-capacity solar panels of 550 Wp each, amounting to a total plant capacity of 15.4 kWp over a 70-metre stretch of track. Designed to optimise otherwise unused track space, the installation is expected to generate nearly 17,500 kWh of clean energy annually, leading to an estimated reduction of 16 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.
According to NCRTC, this initiative reflects its strong commitment to sustainable operations and innovative solutions that align with India’s clean energy goals. By harnessing solar energy directly from the tracks, NCRTC not only ensures optimal utilisation of infrastructure but also moves closer to its long-term vision of achieving net-zero energy consumption across all its facilities.
Under its comprehensive solar policy, NCRTC plans to meet around 70% of its total energy requirements from renewable sources. It is targeting the generation of 15 MW peak in-house solar power through installations on rooftops of stations, depots, and other buildings. So far, about 5.5 MW of solar power capacity is already operational, powering various components of the Namo Bharat corridor. “The ‘Solar on Track’ system is a key step forward in scaling up this initiative and integrating clean energy into every layer of the regional rapid transit network,” said an official of the NCRTC.
The project also aligns with the National Solar Mission, reinforcing India’s commitment to sustainable development and climate action.
Alongside solar installations, NCRTC has also introduced several green initiatives, including rainwater harvesting systems, sewage treatment plants, and advanced regenerative braking systems in Namo Bharat trains. The braking technology converts the train’s kinetic energy into electrical energy during deceleration, further contributing to overall energy efficiency.