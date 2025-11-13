NCRTC launches ‘Solar on Track’ at Duhai depot, a first in metro systems

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched its innovative ‘Solar on Track’ project at the Namo Bharat Depot in Duhai — the first such initiative in any Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) or metro network in India. The project marks a major step in integrating renewable energy solutions within transport infrastructure.

The pilot project, installed on the Pit Wheel Track at the Duhai Depot on Wednesday features 28 high-capacity solar panels of 550 Wp each, amounting to a total plant capacity of 15.4 kWp over a 70-metre stretch of track. Designed to optimise otherwise unused track space, the installation is expected to generate nearly 17,500 kWh of clean energy annually, leading to an estimated reduction of 16 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

According to NCRTC, this initiative reflects its strong commitment to sustainable operations and innovative solutions that align with India’s clean energy goals. By harnessing solar energy directly from the tracks, NCRTC not only ensures optimal utilisation of infrastructure but also moves closer to its long-term vision of achieving net-zero energy consumption across all its facilities.