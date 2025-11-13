Of Children’s Picnics And Breathless Skies

It is Children’s Day tomorrow, and I remember it with the fondness one reserves for the simplest, happiest corners of childhood. Back in school, it was the one day when the classrooms would empty out, the blackboards would rest, and we’d tumble into the yellow school buses, bursting with laughter and excitement. The buses would set off towards a national park or one of Delhi’s many historic monuments ringed with gardens — Jantar Mantar, Humayun’s Tomb, Lodhi Gardens or Nehru Park — places that felt magically ours for the day.

We’d run wild beneath bougainvillaea-laced trees, chasing one another across sunlit lawns, our winter uniforms slightly too crisp and our hands always a little cold. There was a familiar rhythm to it all — the chatter of friends, the sound of birds breaking through the distant hum of traffic, the teachers smiling indulgently as they too let their guard down.

Lunch would be the same every year: aloo-puri packed lovingly from home and a tetra pack of mango Frooti, its sweetness sticky on the fingers and forever tied to the memory of childhood’s uncomplicated joy. The air would fill with the comforting scent of ghee and pickle — sharp, tangy, familiar — as children opened their tiffins one after another, each revealing a small treasure trove from home. Someone’s mother would have packed paneer parathas, still warm and soft at the centre; another’s box held samosas wrapped in paper gone translucent with oil. There was laughter over shared homemade noodles, whose Frooti stayed cold the longest, whose mother made the best halwa.