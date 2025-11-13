Security to be stepped up in DU colleges

NEW DELHI: Following the recent blast near Red Fort, the Delhi University’s Proctorial Board convened a meeting on Wednesday and decided to strengthen the security protocols across the varsity’s colleges, departments, and hostel campuses.

The meeting - attended by principals of all colleges under the North and South Campuses, heads of departments, and provosts of various hostels and halls – discussed the steps to tighten surveillance and prevent unauthorised access.

DU Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar said, “To ensure a secure atmosphere, security will be reinforced both inside and around the college campuses. Security guards at the entry points will maintain records of all private vehicles entering the campus. Individuals entering the college premises will be required to present valid identification cards. Entry of outsiders will be strictly prohibited.”

Local police authorities have also assured their cooperation by increasing night patrolling.