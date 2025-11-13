The Many Moods of the Taj

As soon as you enter the epitome of love, the Taj Mahal, Quranic inscriptions at the gateway of the tomb, translating to “Enter thou, my paradise,” welcomes you pretty warmly. The last verse of the Surah Fajr (chapter 89 of the Quran) is inscribed on it. “As I studied the inscriptions I realised that it was an architectural depiction of mortality, resurrection, redemption and eternity,” says Rana Safvi, author of popular histories, and the curator of the exhibition, ‘The Mute Eloquence of the Taj Mahal’ currently on view at DAG, Delhi.

The exhibition featuring around 200 artworks — from late 18th-century paintings to early 20th-century photographs and rare archives of the monument — will be on display till December 6.

Safvi has spent nearly two decades studying Islamic architecture and Sufism. “From the very beginning of Islam, there was a tendency to create geometrically ordered and symmetrical spaces centred around a focal point,” she explains. “I found it reflected in medieval and early modern mosques and palaces in the Islamicate lands during my travels, be it in Iran, Iraq, Spain or more recently in Morocco.” This made Safvi rethink the Mughal mosques and tombs in India, especially the Taj on which she has written in the past. “I revised my teenage ‘a teardrop on the cheek of time’ image and then my later understanding of it only as an architectural representation of the Mughal empire which controlled almost a quarter of the world’s GDP at that time,” she adds.