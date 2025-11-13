Three arrested for firing outside businessman's home in Delhi; one injured attempting to flee custody

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in a firing incident outside a businessman’s residence in the capital, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Zaheer alias Asif alias Guddu, Farukh, and Salman alias Laddan.

According to police, during the investigation, Zaheer attempted to escape from custody by snatching a service pistol from a police officer. However, he was shot in the right leg after repeated warnings.

The case stems from a complaint filed on November 3 by Kunal Arora, a resident of Shahdara, who stated that two men fired at the main gate of his house in Bhola Nath Nagar around 11 pm on November 2, while a third man stood behind them with his face covered.

The shooters, who were wearing helmets, fled after threatening his family.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.