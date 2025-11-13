Timely redressal of citizens’ issues our top priority: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday met citizens from various parts of the capital during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) held at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan. She listened attentively to people’s problems, complaints, and suggestions, and issued clear instructions to officials of the concerned departments to take immediate action.

The Chief Minister stated that ensuring the timely resolution of public issues is the government’s highest priority. She directed officials to act on every complaint with sensitivity and urgency so that citizens receive their rights and access to public services on time.

During the hearing, the CM personally interacted with complainants, assuring them that their concerns and suggestions would be addressed as quickly as possible. She said the government is committed to bridging the gap between the administration and the public, making governance more transparent and accountable through active public participation.