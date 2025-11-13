Toxic air continues amid spike in farm fires

NEW DELHI: The national capital continued to breathe toxic air on Wednesday, with pollution levels remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day at an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 418, as stubble-burning in neighbouring states contributed significantly to Delhi’s worsening air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI stood at 418 at 4 pm. An AQI in the ‘severe’ range poses serious health risks even to healthy individuals and can severely affect those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) showed that stubble-burning accounted for 22.4 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration on Wednesday — the highest share from farm fires recorded so far this winter. The share of pollution transported from outside the city was 15.5 per cent.