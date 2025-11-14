CM Rekha Gupta revives inter-state transport routes, flags off e-buses to Sonipat

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the government will soon resume Delhi Transport Corporation bus services connecting the capital with NCR cities. She flagged off another inter-state electric bus route from the Kashmere Gate bus terminal to the Sonipat bus stand.

The newly introduced electric buses are equipped with air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS systems. The CM said that reviving inter-state DTC services will improve connectivity, ease congestion, and help reduce pollution.

Earlier, during the Seva Pakhwada marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, she had inaugurated the first inter-state electric bus service between Delhi and Baraut. She said the government is committed to providing accessible, safe, and eco-friendly public transport for citizens.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said six trips will operate daily on the Delhi–Sonipat route, covering key locations such as GTB Nagar, Azadpur, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border, Kundli, and Rai, before terminating at the Sonipat bus stand.