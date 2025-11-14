Cops scan car at Faridabad’s Al Falah University

NEW DELHI: Faridabad Police on Thursday recovered a suspicious Brezza car from Al Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, believed to be connected to the Red Fort blast incident. Officials said the vehicle, bearing a Haryana registration number and a “doctor” logo, has been handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for investigation. Forensic experts will examine the car as part of the ongoing probe.
A senior Faridabad Police official confirmed that the recovery followed an alert issued by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Acting on the alert, Faridabad Police had earlier seized a red Ford EcoSport from Khandawali village, suspected to have links with Monday’s explosion near the Red Fort.
The car, bearing registration number DL10 CK 0458, was found parked near the village and taken into custody for examination. Meanwhile, a severed body part was found on the roof of a shop near the Red Fort blast site on Thursday morning, a few metres from the explosion spot.
Police and forensic teams reached the area, cordoned it off and sent the recovered remains for forensic examination to confirm the identity. Officials said DNA analysis has identified Dr Umar Nabi as the person driving the vehicle that exploded near the Red Fort. Forensic experts matched DNA samples from the site with those of Umar’s mother, confirming his identity.
Umar, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was a key member of the recently dismantled “white-collar” terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Preliminary investigation suggests the explosive-laden car had been parked near the Red Fort for nearly three years. CCTV footage from Monday showed a man, suspected to be Umar, walking near a mosque close to the site before the blast. Officials said the i20 car was first spotted outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at 7:30 am, crossed the Badarpur toll at 8:13 am and entered Delhi. It was seen near a petrol pump in Okhla Industrial Area before reaching the Red Fort parking lot at 3:19 pm. The car remained there for three hours, exited at 6:22 pm, and exploded at 6:52 pm. Investigating agencies are continuing raids.