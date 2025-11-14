Cops scan car at Faridabad’s Al Falah University

NEW DELHI: Faridabad Police on Thursday recovered a suspicious Brezza car from Al Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, believed to be connected to the Red Fort blast incident. Officials said the vehicle, bearing a Haryana registration number and a “doctor” logo, has been handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for investigation. Forensic experts will examine the car as part of the ongoing probe.

A senior Faridabad Police official confirmed that the recovery followed an alert issued by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Acting on the alert, Faridabad Police had earlier seized a red Ford EcoSport from Khandawali village, suspected to have links with Monday’s explosion near the Red Fort.

The car, bearing registration number DL10 CK 0458, was found parked near the village and taken into custody for examination. Meanwhile, a severed body part was found on the roof of a shop near the Red Fort blast site on Thursday morning, a few metres from the explosion spot.