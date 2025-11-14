Counterfeit NCERT books worry CBSE, schools told to procure genuine copies

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an advisory to all its affiliated schools, urging them to ensure that only genuine NCERT textbooks are procured and used.

The circular highlights that several unauthorised booksellers have been supplying counterfeit versions of NCERT textbooks at discounted prices.

According to the circular signed by CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta, these fake books often contain printing and content errors that could adversely affect students’ learning. To maintain the authenticity and quality of educational materials, CBSE has directed schools to advise parents to purchase only verified NCERT textbooks from authorised sources.

CBSE has also shared contact details of Regional Production and Distribution Centres (RPDCs) located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Delhi to assist schools and parents. Schools have been instructed to circulate the advisory among teachers, parents, and students to ensure awareness and compliance. The Board emphasised that maintaining textbook quality is crucial for accurate learning and upholding educational standards.