Delhi Police add 7,000 members to senior citizen repository till September

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered over 7,000 new senior citizens this year till September, taking the total number to 56,981 across the national capital. Police are also planning to introduce an updated application for senior citizens to help track visits by beat officers and address grievances more efficiently, the officials said.
According to the data, a total of 4,418 senior citizens were registered offline and 2,746 were registered online from January 1 to September 26, 2025. The data showed that 100 per cent of offline applications were accepted, while around 59 per cent of 4,659 online applications were approved.
The maximum number of new registrations was recorded in the South district (1,208), followed by West (759) and East (656). In terms of total registered senior citizens, South district topped the list with 7,158, followed by West (6,259), Northwest (5,513), and Shahdara (5,327), the data stated.
A senior police officer said, “We are planning to come up with an updated version of the senior citizens’ app to track activities in a better way. In the new version, beat officers will be able to update details of when and where they have made visits.”
According to the police, the Senior Citizens’ Security Cell at the Police Headquarters was established on June 22, 2004. Although senior citizen schemes already existed at the district level, it was decided that an apex central cell at the PHQ level would be created under the supervision of the Crime Branch to monitor all matters related to the safety and security of senior citizens in the national capital.
The objectives of the cell include coordinating the safety and security of senior citizens with area police, monitoring registered members through regular telephonic interaction, conducting field visits to boost their sense of security and confidence, and assisting them in case of personal problems.
Another police officer said that beat staff regularly visit senior citizens registered with the police across the city and interact with them.
“We have a senior citizen cell in every district of Delhi. Officers from the cell visit some of the senior citizens daily in rotation. They interact with them and address their concerns. Sometimes our personnel also help deliver groceries, medicines, and other daily essentials. Delhi Police also celebrate the International Day for Older Persons on October 1,” a senior police officer said.
“Police also conduct regular awareness programmes for senior citizens to sensitise them about cyber safety and other important issues, besides organising free health check-up camps,” the official added.