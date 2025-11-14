Delhi Police add 7,000 members to senior citizen repository till September

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered over 7,000 new senior citizens this year till September, taking the total number to 56,981 across the national capital. Police are also planning to introduce an updated application for senior citizens to help track visits by beat officers and address grievances more efficiently, the officials said.

According to the data, a total of 4,418 senior citizens were registered offline and 2,746 were registered online from January 1 to September 26, 2025. The data showed that 100 per cent of offline applications were accepted, while around 59 per cent of 4,659 online applications were approved.

The maximum number of new registrations was recorded in the South district (1,208), followed by West (759) and East (656). In terms of total registered senior citizens, South district topped the list with 7,158, followed by West (6,259), Northwest (5,513), and Shahdara (5,327), the data stated.

A senior police officer said, “We are planning to come up with an updated version of the senior citizens’ app to track activities in a better way. In the new version, beat officers will be able to update details of when and where they have made visits.”