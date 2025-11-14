Dense haze to persist in Delhi for six days as air quality stays severe

NEW DELHI: A dense haze blanketed Delhi on Thursday morning as pollution levels showed little sign of easing, extending the city’s streak of “severe” air quality into the third consecutive day. Despite relatively clear skies, stagnant winds and falling temperatures have trapped pollutants close to the surface, turning the national capital into a gas chamber for yet another winter morning.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 404 at 4 pm, placing the city firmly in the “severe” category — a level known to harm even healthy individuals and cause serious health complications for those with respiratory or cardiac conditions. Of the 37 monitoring stations, 27 logged “severe” readings, including Bawana (453), Wazirpur (450), Chandni Chowk (445), Mundka (438), and Anand Vihar (431).

This marks Delhi’s third straight day of toxic air since Tuesday, when the AQI touched 428 — its first “severe” reading since December last year. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 401 and 500 is considered “severe,” while 301–400 is “very poor.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the continuing smog to calm morning winds, low mixing heights, and below-normal temperatures. On Thursday, the minimum temperature settled at 10.6°C — three degrees below normal — while the maximum was expected around 27°C. Visibility dropped to 800 metres at Safdarjung and Palam airports between 7 and 9 a.m. due to shallow fog mixed with haze.